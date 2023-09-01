TAHLEQUAH, Okla. − The Cherokee Nation will celebrate its 71st annual Cherokee National Holiday this weekend.
The event, which lasts Friday through Sunday, usually attracts more than 100,00 visitors from across the country.
"Every year, it's such a special time when we get to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday," Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. "The Cherokee National Holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839, which re-established the tribe's government in Indian Territory after the forced removal. It's significant that we celebrate this every year, but especially this year as well, as we continue to fight for tribal sovereignty."
There will be a bluegrass and folk-themed concert Friday night and Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at One Fire Field.
Artists include Monica Taylor, Travis Fite, Arkansauce, Johnny Mullenax, and more.
There will also be games like softball, horseshoe pitching, golf, and the Holiday Veterans 5K and Fun Run.
You can see all other events online.