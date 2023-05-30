Cherokee Nation breaks ground on the Mary L. (Holland) Carson Wellness Center

STILWELL, Okla. — On Tuesday, Cherokee Nation officials gathered to break ground on the Mary L. (Holland) Carson Wellness Center in Stilwell.
The 50,000 square feet wellness center will consist of a fitness center, child watch, administration space and a congregation café.
The wellness center will also include outdoor amenities like walking trails, gathering spaces and areas for outdoor games.
Bryan Warner, the Deputy Principal Chief, stated the importance of the wellness center to the Cherokee Nation.
"This groundbreaking will be a wellness center of the first kind on the Cherokee nation reservation," said Warner.
Warner said they are trying to focus more on health and wellness and things Cherokees can do in their spare time to stay healthier. He believes this wellness center will further that mission.
"We're tryna take that holistic idea when we talk about our health," said Warner.
The wellness center will also include a kitchen with classes that will teach healthy food and meal prep.
"How to prepare other healthy choices, healthy options that will no doubt change how the next generation coming up in that household will live," said Warner.
The wellness center is an $18 million project and will provide over one-hundred construction jobs and twenty public health jobs.
Chuck Hoskin, Principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, says this is an ongoing project.
"There's more to come and we really have to make sure we're addressing needs across the reservation," said Hoskin.
He believes this center will impact the Cherokee citizens and encourage healthy living. He said the next steps will be to revamp other wellness centers and construct other community centers with wellness spaces.
"We're hopeful this investment will yield the return of better health outcomes," said Hoskin.