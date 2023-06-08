ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — An ambulance is being posted at the Chelsea Fire Department to improve response times for medical emergencies.
“You’re cutting times down multiple minutes. It’s going to help life savings, stroke victims. There’s minutes counting," said Chelsea Fire Chief Craig Sampson. "This is going to help all around in the northern area and give people the sufficient care they need."
A set of new wheels will help save lives in parts of Rogers County.
“The minutes in response time can matter,” said Athena Hopkins, the Pafford Emergency Medical Services on-duty supervisor for Tulsa and Rogers counties.
The closest ambulance has been in Claremore with a typical response time of 22 minutes. Sampson said sometimes it’s taken up to 45 minutes for medical help to arrive.
“When seconds are counting on life savings, that’s a very long time,” said Sampson.
That response time is changing to about four minutes thanks to the new ambulance service in the heart of Chelsea. It’s been in the works for the last year, and it's paying off.
“People can feel a lot better knowing they’ll have help to their loved ones pretty quick,” said Sampson.
The ambulance will cover 112 miles and serve up to 5,500 people in northern Rogers County.
Sampson said a call volume study helped land the rig there. Last year they had 819 calls and so far this year he said they’re on track for more than 900.
“Monthly, we’re averaging over 70 a month,” said Sampson.
He said this will be a game changer in helping people in crisis. And people in town agree, it’s something they’ve needed for a long time.
“For this town, this is a life saver for people, and it’s made our fire department even more valuable,” said Lisa Fraley.
CFD is also working to increase response in the rural northwestern parts of the county near the Winganon area. They just broke ground on a new fire department there.