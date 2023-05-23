TULSA, Okla. — Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma is getting ready to launch a culinary training program on its Tulsa campus.
In June, Chef Michael Fusco will work with up to four students for six weeks as part of a pilot project for a program he and Catholic Charities are launching this fall at Good Shepherd Kitchen.
The goal is to provide young people with marketable skills and some life lessons.
From state of the art equipment, to standard convection ovens, a gas stove and tilt skillet, Fusco showed off the fully equipped commercial kitchen he works out of on the Tulsa campus.
“This is all major institutional, restaurant style equipment that they would be using out in the industry,” he explained.
Fusco also hopes to impart some other important life lessons during the course.
“You also learn to rely on other people, trust, teamwork,” he noted.
Fusco, an experienced chef who trained at Johnson and Wales and owned Flavors, also opened the Riverside Grill and worked as an executive chef for Union Public Schools before coming on board at Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma.
He said the goal of the program is to provide graduates with real jobs in the restaurant industry as line cooks and prep cooks, not as busboys and dishwashers.
Fusco said the need for qualified workers is still high after the pandemic.
The pilot project launches in June and the full program will take place this fall with around 12 students between 16 and 18 years of age.
Tuition is covered and participants will also be paid a stipend.
For more information on this program, just keep an eye on the website for Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma.