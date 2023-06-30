TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Charges have been filed against a Sand Springs teenager who was driving a car that crashed and killed three other teenagers in September 2022.
Sirrah Mathews, 17, faces three charges of first-degree manslaughter and one charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
Three Charles Page High School students were killed in the single-car crash on Sept. 15, 2022. At the time, Sand Springs police said a car carrying five people left the roadway near East Park Road and Colony Circle, rolled over and struck a tree. Mathews was 16 at the time of the crash.
Ethan Gibson, 17, Cyra Saner, 16, and Kylee Weaver, 16, died at the scene. Mathews and Logan Childers were taken to a hospital and later released.
A preliminary report indicated a high rate of speed may have contributed to the crash.
Court documents say, while Mathews was at a hospital, she was observed as being combative with hospital staff and was overheard saying she had used marijuana earlier that day. Five tobacco smoking vapes were confiscated from Mathews, as well as one THC vape pen and a black medical marijuana container with a marijuana roach inside.
A blood sample was taken from Mathews. The blood results came back positive for THC.
Documents say surveillance video from the area and time right before the crash also showed the car the teens were in going at a high rate of speed.