Central High School unveils a fantastical literary-inspired mural installation

TULSA, Okla. — On Friday, Central High School in Tulsa unveiled a new mural installation featuring Tulsa Artist Arthur Haywood.
Each of the paintings displays students in multiple fantastical literary-inspired scenes aiming to spark new readers within the school's learning community.
"Whether it's defending yourself against evil all around you or blazing energy and passion," said Haywood.
From defeating evil spaceships to flights with dragons, each painting is a metaphor for human perseverance that is set to inspire the students.
"With these paintings, I hope they act as a reminder of the limitless potential," said Haywood.
Students were able to walk through the process of creating public artwork and even assisted Haywood in painting the mural panel borders.
The mural series was in partnership with Tulsa Public School and was developed by Haywood as part of his 2022-2023 Tulsa Artist Fellowship award.