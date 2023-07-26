OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — The cause of death is under investigation for an Okmulgee County K-9.
The Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority (OCCJA) said the K-9 officer died on July 20. It worked under the county's jail and 911 system.
OCCJA said heat exhaustion was ruled out as a cause of death, and within the next few weeks they expect to get necropsy findings that will provide a better understanding of the cause of death.
FOX23 News requested the name of the K-9 officer but did not receive a further response.