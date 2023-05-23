Catholic Charities partners with Emergency Infant Services for free diaper giveaway

TULSA, Okla. — A new partnership between “The Market” at Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma and Emergency Infant Services is a win-win for new moms.
Families on tight budgets are getting hit with a double whammy thanks to high inflation and a recent reduction in SNAP benefits after the Pandemic Emergency was called off.
Tim Neuman, the director of The Market at Catholic Charities said they’ve seen the number of families shopping jump from 130 families a day in January to 180 households a day in the past 6-8 weeks.
So, partnering with Emergency Infant Services to provide shoppers with free diapers, formula and wipes couldn’t have come at a better time.
Now, moms can get more than just groceries at The Market. The mobile unit, known as “Baby Blue” will be parked outside The Market at Catholic Charities on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Mobile Services Co-Coordinator Helen Lazarin showed FOX23 some of the items they’ll be distributing at The Market monthly.
In addition to diapers in all sizes, there are also wipes and baby formula available at no charge.
“So a lot of families are facing a lot of hardships right now in getting those resources whether it be diapers, formula as well, we’re facing a little bit of a formula shortage with some different formulas so it’s important that we’re able to provide these resources,” Lazarin explained.
Neuman said they are trying to grow the number of partnerships on site.
The market also has partnerships with the Tulsa Health Department and OSU Extension Center, offering nutritional advice on site.
The market does have some diapers, but they are in very limited supply so this is really going to help.
For more information on other mobile clinics with Emergency Infant Services, click here.