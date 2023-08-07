TULSA, Okla. — You have the chance to be in a TV show audience in Tulsa this week.
The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture said audience members are needed Thursday for a TV food series filming in downtown Tulsa.
Tulsa FMAC said the series will showcase local restaurants. Filming will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and you must be at least 18 years old to participate.
If interested, send an email to priscila@citizenpictures.com with the subject line "Tulsa Audience Member" to receive more information.