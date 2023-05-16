TULSA, Okla. — A judge dismissed a case against a Tulsa woman who was arrested at a campaign rally for Former President Donald Trump in 2020.
Sheila Buck, who had a ticket to a Trump campaign rally at the BOK Center, had made it through security screening before she was forced to leave.
Court documents say Buck was dressed in all black, a black face mask and a shirt that said "I can't breathe" on it. Buck then sat down in the middle of the walkway to the metal detectors, and prayed.
Trump's private security detail asked Buck to leave, to which she refused. After repeatedly asking her to leave, two Tulsa police officers picked Buck up by her arms, carried her outside of the perimeter fencing and arrested her for obstructing an officer.
At Buck's trial on Monday, Buck's defense team motioned for a dismissal due to the unavailability of an essential witness for the state.
The state had previously requested the trial for Buck, originally scheduled for May 1, be pushed back to Monday due to the unavailability of the witness. On Monday, the witness was still not available to testify.
The case was dismissed with prejudice, which means the case cannot be re-filed. The state said it intends to appeal.