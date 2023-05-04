TULSA, Okla. − CASA of Northeast Oklahoma is bringing back its popular Paper Doll Project.
The project was initially launched last year as an effort to raise awareness for foster children across Green Country. Organizations can name and dress a paper doll with real clothing, sized for young children. They will be displayed in areas across Rogers County throughout June.
At the end of the program, the clothing and the doll are both donated to foster children through CASA.
CASA, which stands for Court Approved Special Advocates, works to advocate for foster children's best interests during district and tribal court cases.
“We are looking for businesses, organizations, churches, and individuals who want to participate in this fun event. We have four sponsorship levels, from Gold to Silver to Bronze to Individual. We have tried to include levels so no matter the size of the business or organization, or if it is an individual, there is a level where everyone can participate. No matter the level selected, participation in the event helps ensure that a CASA of Northeast Oklahoma volunteer advocate can be there for an abused and neglected child living in foster care,” said Mark Ogle, CASA of Northeast Oklahoma.
If you are interested in signing up, email Ogle at mark@casaneok.org or call 918-694-2510.