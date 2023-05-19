Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Creek, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington OK. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 710 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Estimates of up to 1 inch and locally higher of rain has already fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch and locally higher are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tulsa... Broken Arrow... Sand Springs... Claremore... Bristow... Owasso... Bixby... Sapulpa... Jenks... Glenpool... Coweta... Skiatook... Catoosa... Collinsville... Verdigris... Cleveland... Mannford... Drumright... Kiefer... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&