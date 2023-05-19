POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a two-car crash happened after a driver took off their shoe and it got stuck under the brake pedal.
The crash happened on Sunday around 5:15 p.m.
OHP said a Chevy Impala and a Jeep Wrangler were headed eastbound on Interstate 40, just west of Shawnee, when a woman driving the Chevy took off her shoe and it got stuck under the brake pedal. The driver tried to brake, but couldn't because the shoe was wedged under the pedal.
The driver then tried to swerve to the right and hit the rear of the Jeep.
Two children were in the Chevy along with the driver. The driver and an 8-year-old boy were taken to a hospital and released. A 16-year-old was admitted to a hospital in fair condition with leg injuries, according to OHP. The condition of the driver at the time of the crash is under investigation.
The driver of the Jeep and a passenger were both taken to a hospital and released.
Everyone involved was wearing seatbelts.