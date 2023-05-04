OKLAHOMA CITY — The calls continue to grow to stop the execution of death row inmate Richard Glossip later this month.
FOX23's Spencer Humphrey spent the day at the capitol in OKC as a bipartisan group of lawmakers and faith leaders came together to call on the governor to stop the execution until the U.S. Supreme Court can make a ruling.
A bipartisan group of state lawmakers and faith leaders from Oklahoma and across the country announced on Thursday if Richard Glossip dies, his death will be in the hands of prosecutors, judges and pardon and parole board members.
Whom they claim are purposely looking the other way in the face of new evidence raising doubts over Richard Glossip's guilt.
"A person who would send a person to be executed, by destroying evidence, in my view, is guilty of murder," said State Representative Justin Humphry.
"It's no longer about the evidence in this case. It's literally about the DA's of Oklahoma wanting this guy dead," said State Representative Kevin McDugle.
The State Court of Criminal Appeals denied Glossip a new trial even after Attorney General Drummond called for one.
Even though Drummond spoke out to the pardon and parole board, saying his office could not stand behind Glossip's conviction in the 1997 death of Barry Van Treese, the board still voted to deny Glossip clemency.
"Somehow through politics. We have allowed the court of criminal appeals to have four D.A.s sit on it, and we've allowed the pardon and parole board to have three D.A.s," said McDugle.
"We've set up a system we can't handle as human beings. And basically, that's what happened to Richard Glossip," said anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean.
Faith leaders, including nationally known Sister Helen Prejean, is now joining those lawmakers in calling on Governor Stitt to issue a 60-day stay of execution as Glossip's case makes its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
"Everyone who's paying attention, join me in asking Governor Stitt to act."