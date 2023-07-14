TULSA, Okla. -- Tulsa’s very own Cabin Boys Brewery will celebrate the grand opening of their downtown Tulsa brew pub on Saturday.
FOX23 News popped in for a tour Friday to learn more about what the newest neighbor in the Tulsa Arts District has to offer.
The historic building located at 223 North Main and Cameron Street has sat empty for more than a year.
Co-founder and CEO Austin McIlroy is thrilled to finally be opening their doors to the public, offering customers their own brewed beer, and a full menu.
Cabin Boys Brewery will celebrate the grand opening of its 54-hundred square foot brewpub that seats 140 on the inside, on Saturday, July 15th.
There’s even a brewhouse inside the building that will eventually allow them to experiment and brew other types of craft beer.
One of the items Master Brewer Austin McIlroy is most proud of has nothing to do with beer. It’s the historic tile work in the building that dates back to 1917. The building used to house the Universal Ford showroom.
“What we’re standing on right now is the original tile floor that would have been the showroom for the Model T’s that were actually made in this building,” McIlroy noted.
In keeping with the Cabin Boys Brewery theme, special touches include special lighting, a large fireplace and tables and a bar made from black walnut.
“The bar top comes from Vera, Oklahoma, and it’s black Walnut,” McIlroy noted. It’s also thirty-six linear feet of the same tree.
And of course, there’s the beer, thirty of their own available on tap.
And a first for Cabin Boys Brewery, a full menu, with a fully staffed kitchen.
“If you want to hang out during dinner, for a long time, it’s definitely a space that allows everyone to just kind of relax and have a good time,” McIlroy said.
He also envisions it as a place for patrons of the arts to stop by before catching a show or a live music concert.
“We’re right down the road from the Cains ballroom, we’re right across the street from the Tulsan and this is just a vibrant and an exciting place to be,” said McIlroy.
The new brewpub is Lisa and Austin McIlroy’s third business venture. Their brewery is located on the corner of 7th and Utica in Tulsa. They opened a second location, a taproom, in downtown Claremore last year.