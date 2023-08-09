TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's mayor provided steps the city can take right now to reduce homelessness, including opening a low barrier shelter and making more accommodations for people experiencing homelessness with pets.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum presented the update to Tulsa City Council from the Housing, Homelessness, & Mental Health (3H) Task Force on Wednesday.
The 3H Task Force meets weekly to better understand the causes of homelessness in Tulsa. The task force is made up of members from the City of Tulsa, Tulsa City Council and business and nonprofit sectors.
Wednesday's update included a list of steps the city can take to reduce homelessness and make Tulsa a safer city.
"We want Tulsa to be the best city it can be for all of our residents," Bynum said. "From housing our neighbors, to making our parks, streets and public rights-of-way safer—these immediate action steps will help us address some of Tulsa's biggest challenges as our Task Force works to finalize a long-term comprehensive strategy."
The first of two community meetings were held in February to update Tulsans on the current state of homelessness in the city and to hear from the community about the issue. A second community meeting is forthcoming.
The city specified the action steps and recommendations that can be put in motion immediately:
Action Step 1: Emergency Temporary Housing
- The goal of this program is to get 100 people off the streets at a time for one year. Supportive services will be offered.
Action Step 2: Priority Housing Placement
- In partnership with Tulsa Housing Authority (THA), the city and THA will work to create a housing preference priority list for chronically homeless individuals. THA will also work to revisit its criminal background policies in regard to housing placement.
Action Step 3: Low Barrier Shelter
- The City of Tulsa will work to open a Low Barrier Shelter to house 50-75 unsheltered individuals at a time. Shelter intake will include referrals from hospitals, shelters and outreach teams. Supportive services will be offered. Next steps include the issuance of an RFP for a shelter operator.
Action Step 4: Animal Accommodation Expansion
- Permanent space will be made available at Tulsa Day Center for additional animal accommodations to reduce barriers to entry in a traditional shelter environment.
Action Step 5: Open Containers in City Parks
- The city will submit a request to the Tulsa Park and Recreation Board to implement new rules allowing the parks director to regulate open containers or consumption of alcohol in individual parks.
Action Step 6: Trespassing on Private Property
- This measure will go before the city council for consideration to strengthen the city's existing trespassing ordinance. The measure will provide details outlining an increased and modified penalty structure, as well as court-offered options and programs available.
Action Step 7: Public Right-of-Way Obstruction
- This measure will go before the council for consideration of an ordinance clarifying that it is illegal to obstruct the right-of-way. The measure will apply to all streets, alleys, crosswalks, sidewalks, driveways or trails, and exceptions will be provided for extenuating circumstances.
Action Step 8: Private Right-of-Way Enforcement
The city will be requesting trespassing letters from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT), Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA), Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), Union Pacific (UP) and South Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad (SKOL). This measure will allow the city to enforce trespassing laws related to camping, sleeping and littering or dumping.
Action Step 9: Consistent Approach to Public Safety
- Bynum will give a directive to the Tulsa Police Department asking them to apply laws consistently regardless of housing status.