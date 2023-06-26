Pryor Closures

PRYOR, Okla. − One man has been arrested after police say he made threats against the City of Pryor.

Those threats forced officials to close the courthouse and library at noon on Monday.

"Some direct threats made towards city police, police department, so we took some precautions just to make sure that we were protecting our citizens and our police," said Pryor Police Chief Jeremy Cantrell.

The threats stemmed from an argument that took place the night before at a nearby apartment complex. Details of the threats were not immediately shared, but they came in around 4 a.m. and officials tell FOX23 that a fire alarm was pulled and the suspect was wearing tactile gear. 

"The threats were mainly directed at the police department, at the city offices," Cantrell said. "Anti government stuff."

FOX23 took several calls from concerned residents who just wanted information. Many said the Municipal Utility Board was the only agency they saw posting updates. 

The buildings were closed out of precaution; no one was hurt. 

Pryor police and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service arrested the suspect, who is a Cherokee Nation Citizen and in his 20s. His name was not released. 

He will soon be booked into the Mayes County jail.

"Our first and foremost goal is to protect the citizens of Pryor, and make sure everybody’s safe," Cantrell said. "So when those threats come in, we take them serious and we use every means necessary we can to make sure we bring an end to this as fast as possible."
 
Police also searched the apartment complex where they said they found more evidence pointing to the suspect arrested. 

