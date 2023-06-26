PRYOR, Okla. − One man has been arrested after police say he made threats against the City of Pryor.
Those threats forced officials to close the courthouse and library for several hours Monday.
The threats stemmed from an argument that took place the night before at a nearby apartment complex. Details of the threats were not immediately shared, but officials tell FOX23 that a fire alarm was pulled and the suspect was wearing tactile gear.
FOX23 took several calls from concerned residents who just wanted information. Many said the Municipal Utility Board was the only agency they saw posting updates.
The buildings were closed out of precaution; no one was hurt.
Pryor police and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service arrested the suspect, who is a Cherokee Nation Citizen and in his 20s. His name was not released.
He will soon be booked into the Mayes County jail.