Bud Light is sponsoring more than 50 college football teams this season, including the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University.
Each school will be featured on different cans and branding, and will be sold both in college stadiums and in stores.
In addition to the designs, Bud Light created a Backyard College Tour, similar to College Gameday. Each week, a Bud Light team will travel to different college campuses to share the branded beer.
They'll be in Stillwater for this year's Bedlam matchup on Nov. 3.