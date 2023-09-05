Graphic Content Warning: The following story has images of women bound and gagged and were likely murdered shortly afterwards. They are currently evidence in a case and have been released to assist law enforcement with the search of a missing woman or even women.
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The public is being asked to study drawings made by the infamous BTK serial killer Dennis Rader in an effort to locate the remains of new victims, one of which could be a girl missing from Pawhuska since 1976.
The drawings are graphic depictions law enforcement believe show girls bound and gagged, and there are two sketches of a barn Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said could be somewhere along the Oklahoma-Kansas border.
The drawings come just weeks after Virden named BTK as "one hundred percent the prime suspect" in the abduction of Cynthia or Cindy Dawn Kinney from the Osage Laundry laundromat where she was working at the same time Rader said he was working to install an alarm system at a bank under construction in Pawhuska.
"He's one hundred percent the suspect because he knows stuff and has written stuff," Virden said about he and his team's discoveries since they started looking into the possibility BTK had something to do with Kinney's abduction and possible murder.
One of those discoveries is a journal entry titled "Bad Wash Day" in which Rader described in detail how he would observe, stalk, abduct, and then pleasure himself after abducting a woman or girl from a laundromat. The writings are part of a journal Rader was in the process of making into a book about his murders. But it's not clear if the girl or woman he was talking about has ever truly been accounted for.
"He marked that in 1976, he had murdered someone from a laundry mat," Virden said about BTK's writings he has been studying.
Shortly after Kinney disappeared, the Osage County Sheriff's Office got a call from an anonymous male voice claiming Kinney could be found in a barn near the state line. The lead was never investigated until now, more than 45 years later.
"That male caller informed them that she was located in an old barn," Virden said about the call.
Virden went on national cable news and released the drawings hoping someone somewhere will recognize the girls, the barn, or even a unique feature in the background of the drawings would help bring about new clues.
"Our hope and the reason we wanted to do this interview with you was to get these drawings out in hopes that someone will recognize these barns, these unique fitting features,” Virden told CNN.
At the same time, Rader's daughter Karri Rawson visited her father for the first time in 18 years to question him about the new evidence found.
"If he’s innocent on these, I will defend him. If he is guilty, I will nail him to the wall," Rawson said.
But Rawson said Rader played games with her and lied to her face.
"I go, is it 10 dad? And he goes 10 ... and he rolls that zero [with his finger]," Rawson said about her interaction with her father in which he didn't confess anything to her, but she said she walked away with the feeling law enforcement was close to discovering more victims her father hasn't revealed.
"And now I'm thinking, good God, man, how many times are you rolling that zero? Because I think you're trying to tell me it's more than 10," she said.
Rawson said when she began to ask about Kinney and Shawna Garber who Virden also believes BTK is a suspect in her death, he switched off father mode and went into serial killer mode.
"It's not dad claiming these. He is telling me directly that he didn't do these and he's dodging, he's making up alibis. He's lying to my face," Rawson said.
She said she immediately noted a change in her father's mood when he sensed she was trying to dig deeper.
"Interestingly enough guys, he has not said one word since we dug up his precious yard. I think that's pretty telling. Like, I think he's shocked into muteness after 50 years," Rawson said about last month's dig at the site of Rader's former home where more "trophies" from potential victims were found.
Anyone with information about the case especially if they believe they recognize the barns is asked to call the Osage County Sheriff's Office. The barn may not be standing anymore, but deputies and investigators say they would still like to study any area where a barn could have stood because evidence may still be there even buried there.