BROKEN ARROW, Okla. − More than 20,000 students are set to begin a new school year in Broken Arrow, the largest student body in Broken Arrow Public School history.
To help with the growth, Broken Arrow Public Schools recently announced a $52 million dollar general obligation bond that voters will decide on this November.
"Enrollment growth is a primary reason for it," said BAPS Chief Financial Officer Natalie Eneff. "Just the infrastructure is like maintaining a car. You have to get the oil changed, you have to do maintenance. We need to continue to maintain our buildings so that investments from past and prior bonds continue to remain strong."
The bond is split into four questions. Question one will cover infrastructure, security, and technology upgrades. The second question will cover buses and transportation.
"Our Freshman Academy probably has the worst roof in the district that needs to be replaced," said Eneff. "We have quite a few that are over their 25 year limit."
The last two questions have been pulled from previous bonds about an elementary school and the location of a new aquatic center.
Previously, BAPS decided to build a new elementary school. Now, they are asking people to vote for the option of adding on a classroom to an existing school.
Voters will also decide on moving the aquatic center to Elam Park.
If those two votes fail, BAPS will continue those plans as stated before.
"Just by continuing to maintain our great facilities in Broken Arrow that we've become accustomed to, it will impact our students through instructional tech that will be included in the bond. It will set them up for great success," said Eneff.
This is the first new bond for BAPS since 2015. Eneff says it's much-needed.
"We are incredibly excited. $52 million dollars is a significant amount of money, and we feel like we have prioritized the needs of our district listened to our long range planning committee and our parents and that we’ll be able to touch a lot of different areas with these funds,” said Eneff.
Taxes will not be raised if the bond is passed.