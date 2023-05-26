Broken Arrow student wins Rep. Kevin Hern's 2023 Congressional Art Competition

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow High School (BAHS) senior has been named the winner of Rep. Kevin Hern's 2023 Congressional Art Competition.
Cadence Kinney's artwork, titled "Oklahoma Proud," was selected out of numerous entries across the country.
On Friday, Rep. Kevin Hern awarded Kinney with the official certificate.
"This is surprising news to me because I didn't think I would get it. Very happy. A little surprised," said Kinney.
Kinney's winning piece features the Oklahoma state bird, the scissor tail, along with the state flower, a rose.
"I wanted it to be not so simple looking. So, I decided to add the Oklahoma State flower, which is the rose. I just decided to go with that. I was really, really excited," said Kinney.
Kinney's art piece will be flown and displayed at the U.S. Capitol for the next eleven months.