BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Special Olympics team is heading to Stillwater for the annual summer games.
Students, teachers and people in the community cheered on the Broken Arrow team team as they left for the Special Olympics Oklahoma Summer Games. They were escorted by Broken Arrow police officers and firefighters.
Students and parents with the team left Broken Arrow High School around 7 a.m. More than 100 students are a part of the team.
Each year the summer games are held on Oklahoma State University's campus. The students will compete in four sports including powerlifting and bocce ball.
"When you give them a uniform that matches someone who looks like them and talks like them and someone of a different ability level it automatically brings a level of inclusion that I can't even describe," said the team's head coach Christina Gould. "Seeing the joy that it brings the students to put on that uniform and to be a part of something bigger than themselves is amazing."
The games start Wednesday at 10 a.m. and run through Friday.