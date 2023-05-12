BROKEN ARROW, Okla.— A group of Broken Arrow High School seniors just earned Associates Degrees from Tulsa Community College while earning their high school diplomas.
It’s thanks to the Broken Arrow Early College High School Dual Credit program.
Program participant Cole Henness hopes to be a doctor by the age of 23.
He plans to study psychiatry at the University of Arkansas.
"It's two years out of the way going to college. Also, it's taught me a lot of time management skills, leadership, patience," Henness said.
Emili Featherngill plans on going to Oklahoma State University to also study psychiatry.
"It was pretty hard, a good program, but it was super fulfilling," Featherngill said.
She said the program felt like a real college experience.
"It's totally on you to get everything done, which is a positive and a negative, because it makes you very self-motivated," Featherngill said.
Early College High School Principal Julie Sunderland said the program is a partnership between BAPS, TCC and Northeastern State University.
BAPS students earn TCC credits, while NSU provides the facility.
"We want our students to be educated. We want them to be prepared to step out into the world," Sunderland said.
Also, all tuition is covered by the State Regents for Higher Education, TCC, and BAPS. Students only pay the fees.
"It's an awesome opportunity and so worth it, and I'm very excited to walk across that stage," Featherngill said