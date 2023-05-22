Broken Arrow police introduce new cruisers with updated technology

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. − The Broken Arrow Police Department are enjoying a new fleet of patrol cars.
Each of the 18 Chevrolet Tahoes have advanced and specialized technology for the officers.
"We want to keep officers safe, and we want to keep citizens safe," said Captain Tener. "This helps us do both."
Each SUV is equipped with different lightning for daytime and nighttime, flashing frequency and synchronization between cars when it comes to flash frequency.
"Rather than the flash going from 0 to 100, these lights will dim slowly," said Captain Tener.
The BAPD says they'd listened to concerns from neighbors on social media about the cruisers being a distraction, and they've made these changes as a result.
"We monitor Facebook and look at what citizens are saying, that's important to us," said Captain Tener.
The department doesn't usually buy this many cruisers at once, but a previously cancelled order in 2022 is forcing them to catch up.
If the cruisers are going under five miles an hour, they can jump out of the car and the cruiser will put itself in park. Captain Tener says this is important in high-paced, pursuit situations.
While the cruisers may seem like an expensive purchase, Captain Tener says paying for less maintenance over the next ten years.
"I don't look at how much does this car cost us to buy, I look at how much is this car going to cost us in the ten year lifecycle when we have it out patrolling the streets."