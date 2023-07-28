BROKEN ARROW, Okla. − While you typically think of students needing supplies for the new school year, a local nonprofit wants to make sure teachers have everything they need, too.
Broken Arrow Neighbors is hosting its third annual First-Year Supply Drive for teachers new to the district. They can either have taught elsewhere or be brand new to the job.
Executive Director of Broken Arrow Neighbors Megan Quickle told FOX23, "we're helping them set up their classrooms to have a successful year, not only to provide them and make sure that they're taken care of, but also making sure that the students coming in those classrooms have a beautiful year with their teachers.”
The drive started at the beginning of July. Quickle said the plan is to help more than 200 teachers this year which will be the most yet.
Items needed include highlighters, rulers, hand sanitizer, scissors, crayons and copy paper. You can also buy gift cards to Walmart or Target for bigger items, place an order right off the drive's Amazon wish list, or just donate money online. If you choose the last option, make sure to note in the comments you want your donation used for this cause.
The deadline to donate supplies is 2 p.m. on Friday August 4.