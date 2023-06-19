Warning: this story contains graphic descriptions of child abuse and death.
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. − A man has been arrested after Broken Arrow police say he killed a child.
Officers were called to a local medical facility on June 16 after child abuse was reported. The victim died from her injuries two days later.
Investigators say 20-year-old Thomas Ivy was dating the child's mother. He now faces charges of first-degree murder, death of a child by injuring, torturing, or maiming, and domestic assault and battery.
Broken Arrow police say they do not plan on releasing the victim's name due to her age.
This is a developing story.