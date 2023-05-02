BROKEN ARROW, Okla. − Broken Arrow High School has made the top five finalists for the 2023 Varsity Brands America's Most Spirited High School Award.
The competition originated in 2017, and BAHS won the inaugural award.
Now, BAHS is competing against four other high schools in Ohio, Florida, Alabama, and California.
There are several different components in the competition. Students must write an essay about their school spirit stories, a video must be submitted, and letters of recommendation are a necessity.
Students Parker Wagnon and Richard Luong helped gather the materials for the application. They wrote the essay and gave advice for the video, which includes clips from different clubs, pep rallies, and students.
They are thrilled that BAHS made it this far.
"We have a great community and pride. Together, we're just Tigers," said Wagnon.
Wagnon said that these videos are also used to boost the community's image. He said his family decided to move to Broken Arrow after seeing the 2017 video submission.
"I knew I wanted to be part of something that was spirited and exciting and inclusive," said Wagnon.
Luong, who serves as Student Council President, says BAHS does a great job at making a large school feel like a small, tight-knit community.