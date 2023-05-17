BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Native American woman is suing her former school district after she was not allowed to wear an eagle plume at her high school graduation.
Otoe-Missouri Tribal member Lena' Black filed a lawsuit against Broken Arrow Public Schools a year after she graduated from Broken Arrow High School.
A news release from the United Indian Nations of Oklahoma says the school district violated her religious and free speech rights after employees tried to physically remove an eagle plume from her mortarboard at the graduation ceremony.
According to the release, Black asked a school employee before the ceremony if it was appropriate to wear her plume during graduation and was told it was alright.
The plume was given to Black when she was 3 years old and is sacred to her and her family. The press release says while Black was in line to graduate, she was approached by Lesa Dickson and Karen Holman who attempted to physically remove the plume from Black's mortarboard and damaged the plume.
The release says Black collapsed during the struggle from the anxiety and ran away, but then decided to walk across the stage to receive her diploma with her damaged eagle plume in hand. Black reports she still suffers from trauma from the incident.
"Lena Black and her family are well known among the Otoe-Missouria people. From the Elk Clan, Lena serves as the Princess for our Red Rock Creek Gourd Dance Society," said Otoe-Missouria Chairman John Shotten. "She does not stand alone. Her Otoe-Missouria Tribe and People stand with her as she fights to vindicate her rights and make positive change for all Native students."
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt recently vetoed State Bill 429 which would have allowed Native American students to wear tribal regalia to graduation ceremonies.
Broken Arrow Public Schools released the following statement to FOX23:
"At this time, the District has not yet been served with a court filing on behalf of Ms. Black. As a result, it would be inappropriate to comment publicly as to such a lawsuit."
Black is being represented by the Native American Rights Fund and Pipestem Law.