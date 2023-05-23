BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow dance studio is getting recognition after a video of its dancers performing with wigs and walkers is going viral.
Broken Arrow Dance Academy dancers donned their best granny apparel Monday night and performed to songs like "Wobble" and "Outta Your Mind".
The performance features hip hop moves and backflips all while the girls wore curly wigs, flowery dresses and sweaters, and used their walkers as props.
The video has racked up 1.2 million likes and more than 7,000 comments on TikTok.