BROKEN ARROW, Okla. − A group of homeowners in Broken Arrow are protesting the creation of a new housing development in their community.
The neighborhoods are on 121st Street, near Ernest Childer's Middle School and Spring Creek Elementary. The lot directly across the street from the schools and the current neighborhood have been sold for development.
Ryan Kral is one of the neighbors fighting the new development.
"Our concern isn't necessarily with the land, and we're not against development as a community," said Kral. "The zoning is the main issue. It is proposed as RS-4, which means the lots are extremely tight and its the highest density."
The neighbors have previously fought with the developer, when they tried to build duplexes on that property. At the time, the City of Broken Arrow sided with the neighbors.
Some believe having high-density housing could lead to heavy traffic and dangerous crosswalks.
Kral said that the road in front of the neighborhoods is a two-lane road with no stop light. The protestors don't believe that the road can handle the influx of residents.
"Adding another 400 or so cars coming out of this area due to the high density zoning is just a dangerous proposition," said Kral.
Kral and his neighbors aren't against new homes being built on the lot. They just want a lower density zone.
He plans to speak about the zoning plans at the next planning commission meeting on May 25.
There is a petition aimed at preventing the development. You can find it here.