Broken Arrow 5 x 5 fundraiser keeping creative arts education alive in the community

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- A local non-profit, ARTSOK is holding an art show to raise funds for support to continue its mission for art education programs for kids and adults in the community.
The event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 pm at the Creative Arts Center in Broken Arrow.
100 local artists will be showing their five x five original creations; a collection of 150. Each piece will be sold at $55 and 100% of the proceeds will go to support Arts@302.
The public is invited to celebrate their artwork and to support keeping art alive and thriving in the community.