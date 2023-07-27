Broken Arrow 5 x 5 fundraiser keeping creative arts education alive in the community

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. --  A local non-profit, ARTSOK is holding an art show to raise funds for support to continue its mission for art education programs for kids and adults in the community. 

PHOTO CREDIT: ARTSOK website 

The event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 pm at the Creative Arts Center in Broken Arrow.

100 local artists will be showing their five x five original creations; a collection of 150. Each piece will be sold at $55 and 100% of the proceeds will go to support Arts@302.

The public is invited to celebrate their artwork and to support keeping art alive and thriving in the community.

