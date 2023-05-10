Brief Stay Therapeutic home providing mental health resources for families in crisis

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Brief Stay Therapeutic Home in Bartlesville opened last October. Since then, eighteen families have been through the home to receive resources for mental health.
Catherine Hall, who stayed at the home with her young sons in December 2022, said she experienced domestic violence and was in between hotels.
GRAND Mental Health connected her with the Brief Stay Therapeutic Home.
"We walked in the door and my kids instantly were just like ok, and we'd been through a little crisis," said Hall.
She said she got a fresh start to focus on herself and her boys.
"Just being here I got a mental reset that I really needed and the hands-on help that I got was huge," said Hall.
Josh Cantwell, the Chief Operating Officer at GRAND Mental Health, said the weeklong intensive's focus is to equip families while keeping them together.
"Before what you had was outpatient services and inpatient services and we know there's a mile of space in between those that we can provide other levels of care that are more beneficial for people," said Cantwell.
GRAND Mental Health staff watch interactions in the common areas of the home in a nonobtrusive way while giving real-time treatment and guidance.
"We take that what we do in an office setting and we take that into a home. so that's what we've done with the house. We've wired this house with audio visual equipment in the common areas and then we're able to observe, teach, they can practice, we can model those behaviors and we just do that throughout a week's process rather than in a session that we used to do just in the clinic," said the COO.
Cantwell said 100 percent of parents and 60 percent of children though BSTH left with increased hope for their situation.
It is that hope that Catherine carries with her as she and her sons move forward. This time, not in a hotel, but in their new apartment.
"It's helped me mentally. Not just my kids, but it's helped me a lot," said Hall.
GRAND Mental Health said they will open another Brief Stay Therapeutic Home in Claremore later this year, as well as a mobile unit to offer resources to people in their own homes.
For more information, go to www.grandmh.com or call 844.458.2100.