TULSA, Okla. — Students at Booker T. Washington walked out of class in protest of gun violence on Friday.
"There are some very common-sense things that need to happen that will increase safety dramatically," said senior Lance Brightmire, who helped organize the walkout. "And there are people who have power in this country who are unwilling take these basic steps. Background checks, closing the gun show loophole, ensuring that there's time between purchasing a weapon and receiving that weapon. These basic things need to happen, and the discussions frankly have been exhausted. We need action."
Instead of passing laws to protect kids from school shootings, Brightmire said lawmakers are wasting their time on banning books, restricting classroom discussions on race and inequality and attacking the LGBTQ+ community.
"Put your priorities where they need to be. Put your priorities where the numbers are. Kids aren't dying because they’re using the bathroom that they use. They aren't," Brightmire said. "Kids aren't dying because they're seeing drag performances. And yet, you're willing to spend so much time in the chamber working on that."
The protest coincided with another student protest at the Tulsa County Courthouse and others across the country.