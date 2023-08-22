TULSA, Okla. — The topic of book banning and rhetoric is what Union school leaders say turned into a bomb threat investigation delaying school at Ellen Ochoa Elementary Tuesday morning.
“We’ve got a lot of people upset about they want to ban books and get upset about things they see as woke agendas, which we don’t have,” said Union Public Schools Chief Communications Officer Chris Payne.
The district said the bomb threat appeared to be in retaliation of a librarian's public post on TikTok.
The district confirmed the librarian's original post on the social media app didn’t violate any school policy. However, an altered version of the video was posted by the TikTok account "Libs of TikTok", known for its far right and anti LGBTQ posts, which prompted the police response. The altered post was also retweeted by State Superintendent Ryan Walters.
FOX23 reached out to Walters' office and received a statement that said, “The issue here is the employee's actions, that's why Supt. Walters commented on it. Supt. Walters will continue to do what voters elected him to do—hold schools and their employees accountable for educating young Oklahomans.”
Union Public Schools said the employee’s original post does not violate board policy and was not deemed offensive.
“You know, I would just love it if we could cut down on some of the rhetoric with this kind of stuff. It makes people do crazy things,” said Payne.
The Tulsa Police Department, including its bomb squad and bomb-sniffing K-9s, surrounded the perimeter of Ellen Ochoa Elementary before an all-clear was given.
TPD Cpt. Shane Tuell said while freedom of speech is a right, direct threats aren’t taken lightly.
“Feel free to speak your mind, but don’t threaten people. Don’t threaten institutions. Your message will be lost,” said Tuell.