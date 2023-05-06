PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A boil order has been issued for the McAlester Public Works Authority (PWA) public water supply, replacing the previous do not use order.
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) said they advised the McAlester PWA in Pittsburg County to inform its users to boil water before using it.
DEQ said water should be brought to rolling boil for at least one minute before using for consumption, food preparation, dishwashing and brushing teeth. They also advised that people can use use bottled water or water from another acceptable source.
DEQ said the order was issued because of a lack of water pressure over a prolong period of time.
The following water systems purchase water from McAlester PWA and are also under the boil order.
- Pittsburg Co. RWD 9
- Pittsburg Co. RWD 6
- Pittsburg Co. RWD 7
- Pittsburg Co. RWD 16
- Pittsburg Co. RWD 5
DEQ said if a water customer is unsure which water system supplies their water, they should check their water bill.
Residents will be notified when the water is considered safe to use.
DEQ said federal law requires that consumers be notified when a public water supply standards are not being met.