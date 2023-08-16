Bodies of missing son, mother found two years after disappearance

A missing persons case that's received national attention is now a triple homicide investigation.
FOX23 broke into programming this afternoon to bring you coverage of this major announcement, that the bodies of a mother and son missing out of Turley were found in a field near 56th St. N. and Lewis.
The bodies of Dewayne Selby and his mother Glenda “Cookie” Parton were found under a cluster of trees just one football field away from the house Selby lived in with the other victim, Jack Grimes, and about five football fields to the west of where Grimes was found back in November 2021.
Now that authorities know where they are, the entire case now turns into who killed them all.
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado announced Wednesday the search for Selby and his mother ended Tuesday after someone called in a credible tip about where to find their bodies.
“We found two bodies, and we found items that again lead us to believe that it belongs to Glenda as well as Dewayne,” Regalado said.
Selby disappeared with Grimes in October 2021 and Parton disappeared while looking for her son.
Now, Regalado says all three were murdered.
“This is a very complex homicide investigation. It's now a triple homicide with very little cooperation. Very few witnesses, if any,” Regalado said.
When looking at a map of all the crime scenes one can see how close everything played out. From the abandoned vehicles to the house Grimes and Selby shared to where their bodies were found.
Regalado says it appears the men never left the state, let alone the Tulsa metro before they were killed.
DNA testing and forensic exams will have to confirm the remains as Selby and Parton, but Regalado says there was some confirmation at the scene.
“Based on some of the items surrounding those bodies we believe it to be the bodies of victims Glenda Parton and Dewayne Selby,” Regalado said.
FOX23 spoke with Grimes’ sister, Nancy Clayton, last fall who was with Cookie when she searched for the men.
She believes Parton was killed because she found out what happened and confronted the killer.
“We can't help but think she found out something or that she saw something, we don't know, and we hated that that happened. I tried to get her to come home with me, but she didn't want to. She wanted to stay there,” Clayton said.
Grimes was found in November 2021 in a field west of his home. Clayton said she hoped Selby and Parton’s family could at least get some closure someday so they could at least say goodbye.
“Their family is really tore up too because they've been waiting and waiting and they have no idea, so that makes it harder for them,” Clayton said.
Regalado says he hopes the discovery can at least lead to some closure even though the big question of who did it remains.
“Most importantly, I think it does bring somewhat of closure to the family. They at least know where their mother, their brother, their son is at, and it's unfortunate that it's like this,” Regalado said.
The field has been searched before but we’re told there was some light digging that had to take place in order to access the remains.
The families were notified hours before the public was told about the discovery.