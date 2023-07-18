Blitz Academy FC and the Tulsa Dream Center are changing lives through the game of soccer

TULSA, Okla. -- Dozens of kids have been learning how to play soccer from Blitz Academy FC, a competitive soccer team in Tulsa. They had a kid’s soccer camp in partnership with the Tulsa Dream Center---as a way to give back to the community.
Isaiah Wilson is one of about 70 kids showing off the tricks he’s learned with a soccer ball.
“I kind of have five other sports I already like, but this is my sixth,” said Wilson.
With a lot of footwork involved they’ve been doing a lot of drill runs on the field.
“We practiced dribbling with the soccer balls, we did several drills and played a game down there,” said 12-year-old Ahlaya Nash.
Players and coaches from Blitz Academy FC have spent a lot of one-on-one time with kids at the camp. To them it’s more than sharing their love of soccer, but a making sure the smiling faces on the field know someone cares.
“It means the world. Yeah. We’re changing lives, at the end of the day that’s what we’re doing,” said Coach Jorge Sanchez.
Coach Jorge Sanchez says they’re using the camp to teach kids confidence and how to overcome adversity. And the kids have loved competing against the grownups and winning.
“I’m grateful they want to come out and spend their time teaching us and playing soccer out here with us,” said Michelle Newton.
The Dream Center says they’re working on plans for Blitz to be back out for a soccer camp for about 300 to 400 soccer kids.