TULSA, Okla. -- The Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce has a new interim president and CEO.
Kuma Roberts will continue to work as the Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Arrowhead Consulting in Tulsa as she takes on the role, coupled with about a decade of experience with the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce.
She said Monday, “our goal remains steadfast, to ensure that every single African-American individual within our community and by nature of us supporting that population, we will rise all ships across the city, regardless of background, that we all have the opportunity to contribute and benefit from our collective prosperity.”
Family of former BWSCC President and CEO Sherry Gamble-Smith attended Monday’s announcement after she died last year.
Gamble-Smith’s aunt Gayle Singleton said, "I'm so elated and so overwhelmed today because the person that she had in her mind two or three years ago is the person that’s stepping into this role.”