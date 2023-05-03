Daycare owners say as a result many centers are voluntarily shutting down, creating a daycare desert in north Tulsa.

TULSA, Okla. — More than 40 black-owned Tulsa daycares are making harassment complaints about the Department of Human Services (DHS). The NAACP is stepping in to help.
 
Black-owned daycare owners say they're being harassed by DHS employees for now more than 10 years. One owner, Bri, who doesn't want to be fully identified for the sake of her business, said DHS visits are getting out of hand.
 
"These ladies are at our centers sometimes three times a week, sometimes every day. A visit is an hour and half long, but sometimes they've stayed for six hours, sometimes open to close," she said.
 
Bri said DHS workers are following their customers, employees and even tracking their social media.
 
"To have them call our parents, because we have situations to where they have called and harassed the parents, and wanting them to say certain things," she said.
 
Bri adds some daycares are closing as a result, creating a daycare desert in north Tulsa.
 
"A lot of daycares are closing. Unfortunately they aren't allowing a lot of explanations," Bri said.
 
The NAACP president of the Tulsa chapter, Francetta Mays said there's nearly 40 daycare owners filing complaints. She said she wants to see an audit done on DHS.
 
"If there has been enough infractions we can identify to show there has been harassment and injustice as a result of these ladies coming to work and doing your job effectively, there's laws in place. We want what's fair," Mays said.
 
Bri said this harassment is impacting their livelihoods and taking away energy that should be put into children.
 
"We're stressed. We're tired. We are not asking for anything other than to be treated fairly," Bri said.
 
FOX23 reached out to DHS. We have not heard back.
 
NAACP and owners want to see Daycare Reform.

More News