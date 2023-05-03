Black-owned daycares claim DHS has been harassing them
More than 40 black-owned Tulsa daycares are making harassment complaints about the Department of Human Services. The NAACP is stepping in to help. Read MoreBlack-owned daycares claim DHS has been harassing them
One man who was recently pardoned and served a year in prison in 2001, is now advocating for homeless people and helping others turn their lives around. Read MoreRecently pardoned man now advocating for homeless people, helping turn lives around
A Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy and his partner ICE hosted a reading time class today. Read MoreK-9 ICE joined Porter Elementary for storytime
The Tulsa Zoo is bringing back its "zoo school," a previously-virtual class first offered during the pandemic when the zoo was closed. Read MoreTulsa 'Zoo School' returns in an in-person setting for kids hoping to learn about wildlife
Chase Cook, the 19-year-old ex-boyfriend of Madeline Bills, is charged with rape after her body was found in her bedroom April 22. Moore police say more charges are possible pending the autops… Read MoreEx-boyfriend of Moore teen charged with rape in connection to her death
When asked about a motive, Chief Prentice said, "normal people can't understand why. People who perpetrate crimes like this are evil. Normal folks like us can't understand it." Read MoreOkmulgee police chief identifies Henryetta victims, reveals new information in the case
Tulsa Ballet will be closing out its lastest season with the Signature Series, giving audiences an opportunity to experience performances that are less traditional. Read MoreTulsa Ballet closing season out with T-Town’s first hip hop ballet production
"He has always been over her, ever since she was a baby," said Tanita. "He's a really good brother, and everybody sees that." Read More'Her face was so bright,' Tulsa teen takes sister with special needs to prom
HB 1934 passed with bipartisan opposition. It establishes tax credits families who homeschool or send their kids to private school can use to help cover some of the costs of not using the publ… Read MoreHouse passes Senate school choice plan but holds it until other reforms are passed
Oklahomans are still talking about statements State Superintendent Ryan Walters made when he met with lawmakers Monday afternoon. Read MoreNew reaction to State Supt. Walters calling state teachers union "terrorist organization"
A lockout at Glenpool Public Schools was lifted Wednesday morning after a suspicious person was reported nearby. The threat was determined to be not credible. Read MoreGlenpool Public Schools ends lockout after report of suspicious person
An Oklahoma death row inmate asked for his clemency hearing to be thrown out less than three weeks before his scheduled execution. Read MoreOklahoma death row inmate asks for clemency hearing to be thrown out
