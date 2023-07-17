CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. — A black bear was recently seen at a campground in the Oklahoma Panhandle.
The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department shared a picture on social media of the bear in a wooded area at Black Mesa State Park.
"Yes, we know it looks brown or blonde, but trust us, it's a black bear," said the Facebook post. "If you spot one of these little guys looking for lunch, steer clear and stay off the menu."
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) told FOX23 the state's black bear population is slowing expanding and it's not uncommon to see them in the panhandle.
You can check out ODWC's Bear Basics here.