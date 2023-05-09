BIXBY, Okla. — A small school in Bixby isn't letting its size stop its students from excelling on a statewide scale.
Since the inception of the Oklahoma School of Innovation and Experiential Learning (OSIEL) in 2016, its students have accumulated more than a quarter of a million dollars in prize money through competitions and projects.
The school has just 32 students this year. Last year was their first graduating class, consisting of five students, who all graduated with scholarships to Oklahoma colleges.
Jason Arant, the founder and director of OSIEL, said the school practices a "nontraditional style of learning”, and he's watched the students respond well.
“We form the education around the student while still meeting the requirements of the state,” said Arant.
OSIEL focuses on student discipline and responsibility for education. The students can focus on what subject is most important to them, while still getting a well-rounded education.
OSIEL recently had three groups of students compete in the U.S. Army’s eCYBERMISSION Competition, where a seventh grade group and a sixth grade group won the state competition and $10,000 in savings bonds for their projects. A third group won second place in state.
“When you allow a student to pursue his or her interests and you facilitate the people allowing them to be successful, it's really almost impossible not to be successful,” said Arant.
OSIEL pushes students towards projects and competitions. Arant said it helps the students learn more effectively and gives them contacts for the future.
Any prize money won goes into developing the students' projects or is saved for college.
“A lot of it has been through our science and engineering competitions,” said Arant.
Layne Johnson and Noah Muylenburg competed in the seventh grade group that won state for their project called "Moldbusters". Their project is a mold deterrent system that detects when conditions are favorable for mold growth and kills it before it starts growing.
“The reason that it’s so important is that mold is a very serious health hazard, causing breathing emergencies, asthma attacks, even hair loss, so we wanted to do something about this,” said Johnson.
Their project uses a UVC light to kill the mold before it starts growing, so it was created for places people don’t use often, like a garage or a vent.
“Because sometimes UVC light can hurt your eyes if you look at it for too long,” said Muylenburg.
Another group of students, Eric Braschers, Nash Skelton and Charlie Edwards, are developing a project to sense if sound levels are too loud in an environment. The system will buzz the user and warn them to put on ear protection.
“If the sound level is over 100 decibels, which over 100 decibels for a long period of time can damage your hearing, it can buzz and tell you to put on ear protection,” said Skelton.
The students are working to make the system wireless and easy to use.
“We want to make it more concealable," said Braschers. "So maybe a ring, necklace or bracelet you can wear."
Arant said the success of the school is due to how much responsibility rests on the students to focus on what material is important to them.
He said all the school's teachers are proud of how successful their students are.
“Very proud of the students, very proud. The overall goal is to get the students achieving what they define as success,” said Arant.