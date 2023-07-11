BIXBY, Okla. − A Bixby man wants to help one million moms and dads write impactful letters to their children.
About 20 years ago, Blake Brewer was on vacation with his family in Hawaii. He was swimming in the ocean with his dad when suddenly paradise turned into panic.
Brewer said, "I really thought that it was going to be like the movies where his eyes were going to kind of flicker open, the water’s going to come out of his mouth, but it never happened.”
The same day Brewer lost his dad, however, his mom gave him a letter from him.
"It just brought a sense of peace, and hope and I felt so loved, like do not tell me my dad didn't love me, my dad took the time to put down on paper how he feels about me and share some wisdom and family values and so I cannot imagine my life without this letter,” Brewer told FOX23.
Blake said the letter helped him through college, adulthood, his career, marriage, and having children of his own.
"I would just get a sense of confidence from hearing his voice.”
About 3 years ago, that latter also gave Brewer a new purpose. He decided to start helping other people write their own letters. He started a business called the Legacy Letter Challenge. His goal is to get 1,000,000 moms and dads to write letters to their children.
Brewer explained, “a legacy letter is this one single document that has all the words that everybody would ever want or need from their parents.”
His team works with groups like companies and organizations or just individuals. So far, he said they’ve helped between thousands and tens of thousands of people across the country write their letters.
"When a person gets the letter like this, like their life is changed, when a person writes this letter, their life is changed, and so I really believe that this mission that we're on can change the world.”
