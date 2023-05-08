BIXBY, Okla. — A French bulldog from Bixby took the top prize for the non-sporting group at the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Winston won the group Monday night. The 4-year-old pup is owned by Morgan Fox, Sandy Fox, Perry Payson and Alexandra Vorbeck.
Winston's the winner! 🐶🏆— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 9, 2023
The French Bulldog takes the title in the Non-Sporting Group!#WestminsterDogShow | @WKCDOGS pic.twitter.com/E20SEVxyop
This is the second year in a row Winston won the non-sporting group at Westminster. He also won the non-sporting group in 2022, and was the runner-up for best in show.
Winston did win best in show at the 2022 National Dog Show last Thanksgiving.
He will compete for best in show at the Westminster dog show in New York City Tuesday evening. You can watch the competition on FS1.
