TULSA, Okla. — Students at a midtown Tulsa high school started their school year Wednesday with some special smooches, as freshmen kissed their mothers goodbye.
"Kiss Your Mom Goodbye" is a unique tradition at Bishop Kelley High School in which seniors welcome incoming freshmen by urging them to kiss their mothers goodbye at the school drop-off line.
Seniors were seen mobbing cars as they pulled up to the school near East 41st Street and South Sheridan Road. Freshman Taylor Neal said the tradition is all in good fun.
"I was a little nervous at first, but when I got up there I was just really excited to get into school," said Taylor. "They're actually just really excited for you to be here."
Bishop Kelley said this is the largest freshman class they've had in recent years, with 249 freshmen comprising their class of 2027.
Taylor's mother, Ashley Neal, said she was a student at the high school before the tradition was started.
"That's what's so fun about Bishop Kelley, is they really are wanting you to get involved," said Ashley. "A lot of people think of school as being super serious but this is a ball."
Senior Blaine Morrison said he remembers when he kissed his mom goodbye when he was a freshman.
"I gave my mom a kiss and I think it's a great tradition that we have every year," said Morrison.
Morrison said the senior class got together to make welcome signs for the event Tuesday. Some of the signs read, "Give Momma Some Sugar!" and "Kiss UR Mom or I Will."