TULSA, Okla. — A billboard can be seen in midtown Tulsa featuring a firefighter who's battling a rare form of cancer at a Texas hospital.
Tulsa firefighter Harrison Moseby is undergoing emergency cancer treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston after he was diagnosed with a rare soft tissue cancer.
The billboard, at East 41st Street and South Yale Avenue, reads, "Pray for Harrison Moseby", and urges viewers to donate to the Tulsa Firefighters Benevolent Fund to help Moseby.
You can also donate directly to the Moseby family's GoFundMe for medical expenses.