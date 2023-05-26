TULSA, Okla. — A bill signed by Governor Stitt aims to crack down on repeated drug offenders, making a fourth offense a felony.
Officer Danny Bean says it's Tulsa Police's job to make the arrest, often times they are making re-arrests.
"We definitely see these reoccurring offenders," said Bean.
Kunzweiler says he suspects that most people being booked on crimes in the Tulsa County jail are in some way involved with drugs.
"I've always said about 75 percent of crimes are involved with drugs," said Bean.
Just on Thursday alone, ten people were booked for some kind of drug crime.
"Often times when you have the crimes like misdemeanors they are more in the driver seat then the prosecutors are because they already know they know most citizens don't want to put them in jail they want them in treatment," said Bean.
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says while the bill reads that you could be charged with a felony after four offenses, with all of the deferred sentence and suspended sentences, someone may not see jail time until well after that fourth offense.
"You can have three prior felony convictions. If it is not a violent crime and we see drug offenses as not violent crimes, you can have three felony convictions before you are ineligible for probation so you can have 9 time possessing drugs before you are ever literally or practically looking at going to prison," said Kunzweiler.
Kunzweiler says they are trying to get more people into drug court in Tulsa.
He says right now no one can be forced into drug court, and even if someone is continually arrested for misdemeanor drug crimes, they may only spend a matter of days in jail before every going to prison.