TULSA, Okla. − Bill Parker, a well-known veteran who shared his experiences with the Tulsa community, has died.
FOX23 has spoken with Bill multiple times, discussing his service and surviving D-Day. We've listed those stories below.
Oklahoma WWII veteran remembers D-Day 79 years later
Oklahoma native and World War II veteran recalls his time serving on D-Day
Tulsa World War II veteran receives French Legion of Honor, highest award from France
WWII Veteran and Tulsan speaks about traveling to Omaha Beach, D-Day