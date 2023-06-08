TULSA, Okla. — A bicyclist has a broken leg after he was hit by a van in midtown Tulsa Thursday morning.
Tulsa police said a bicyclist, headed south on South Yale Avenue, abruptly crossed on East Skelly Drive, when a van hit him.
Police said the driver of the van did not have time to evade the bicyclist, and the bike ended up under the van.
The bicyclist, a man in his 50s, did not get caught under the van, but did suffer a broken leg and several contusions. He was taken to a hospital.
The driver of the van is not expected to face any charges at this time.