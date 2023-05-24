TULSA, Okla. − Tens of thousands of Italian honeybees are now buzzing around downtown Tulsa thanks to a sustainability project by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma.
She told FOX23, “we literally cannot live without them, they pollinate all of our crops, and our fruit trees and our nut trees, and unless you want to eat just potatoes and rice and grains, we need them.”
On top of the bees, 100 painted lady butterflies were also released to help with pollination and there is a brand-new pollinator garden at the base of the building with different plants both enjoy.
BCBSOK’s Jason Brown said Oklahoma is one of several where the company is trying to improve communities with bees.
Brown said, "commitment to sustainability is at the core of our business practices, we operate in accordance with the triple bottom line theory, which calls for the pursuit of actions that support people, the planet and prosperity.”
He said in about a year, these bees can pollinate roughly 50-million trees, flowers and shrubs in about a 3-mile radius of their hives.
The bees also feed off nectar in plants to produce honey which will be ready for harvest from the hives in the fall.