BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Public Schools (BPS) said they will have more security than usual on their campuses Thursday after threats on social media began circulating for several school districts.
BPS sent a message to parents Thursday morning letting them know about the security and said the threats are not credible.
BPS told FOX23 the threats seem to be related to vague posts circulating on social media that have raised concerns in several districts in Oklahoma and other states.
"Police investigating the reports have not judged them credible, but as a basic precaution our School Resource Officers are on alert and other local police will step up patrols while school business continues as usual," said BPS.